BREAKING: Omobayo Godwins Inaugurated As Edo Deputy Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Omobayo Godwins has been inaugurated as the Edo Deputy Governor, hours after Philip Shaibu was impeached by the state house of assembly.

The 37-year-old who was beaming with a smile, was sworn in around 1:40 pm on Monday by the Chief Judge of Edo State Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

In a day that began with the impeachment of Shaibu as the state’s deputy governor, Omobayo’s inauguration at the Edo State Government House in Benin City marks a major milestone in the political history of the state.

After he took the oath of office, Omobayo who was dressed in a white kaftan and a red native cap to match, was greeted by a rousing crowd in one of the halls at the Government House.