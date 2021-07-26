BREAKING: Security Operatives Arrest Sowore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security operatives have arrested Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

Sowore was arrested as the court resumed the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He was picked while running a Facebook Live session at the court premises.

The reason for his arrest was yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

