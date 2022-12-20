W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Senate Confirms Onochie, Others For NDDC Board

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, December 20th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate also okayed the nomination of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for appointment as Managing Director of NDDC.

It is “for a term of two years to complete the unexpired term of his predecessor in office.”

Also confirmed for appointment are General Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd) as Executive Director of Finance and Mr Charles Ogunmola as Executive Director Projects (Southwest).

The Senate also confirmed Dimgba Eruba as member from Abia State as member representing Southeast), Dr Emem Wilcox Wills (Akwa Ibom, State Representative, Southsouth), Elder Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa State), Hon Orok Duke (Cross River) and Hon. Gbenga Odegba (Ondo, Southwest).



Others are Mr. Onyekachi Dimgba (Rivers, Southsouth), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa), Prof Tahir Mamma, SAN (Northeast Representative, Adamawa) and Alhaji Sule-Iko Sadeeq Sani Sani (Northwest, Zonal Representative).

The Senate however stepped down the nomination of Dr Pius Odudu (Edo, Southsouth), Anthony Okanne (Imo, South-East) for appointment as members of the board over their failure to appear before the screening panel.

Details shortly…

