(BREAKING) : First batch of Nigerians arrive from Ukraine
Friday, March 4th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First batch of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine have arrived in the country.
They arrived from Romania on Friday morning .
The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, confirmed this in a tweet.
She said , “First batch of Nigerians from #Ukraine arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.”
