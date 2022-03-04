(BREAKING) : First batch of Nigerians arrive from Ukraine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First batch of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine have arrived in the country.

They arrived from Romania on Friday morning .

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, confirmed this in a tweet.

She said , “First batch of Nigerians from #Ukraine arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.”