APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu Support Group Throws Victory Party In Enugu

….Says He Remains Best Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), in Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, led by immediate past state Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, yesterday staged a lavished party in celebration of the victory of the party’s presidential Candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the Just concluded primary election of the ruling party in Abuja

The get together held at the Enugu residence of Dr. Nwoye, a serving Federal Commissioner representing South East Nigeria in the Federal Consumer Competition Protection Commission (FCCPC), was graced by scores of the Candidate’s supporters across the state as well as it’s Coordinators.

Speaking to Newsmen shortly at the end of the event, Nwoye, said “the various groups you are seeing here today are supporters of our leader and presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, (the Jagaban) the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Special grace of God.

“These support groups are committed and are going to ensure that we mobilize enough voters for our Candidate during the 2023 presidential general election, adding that the APC presidential flag bearer remains the best amongst all the political parties Candidates.

“These are different support groups at various levels in Enugu state, including the grassroots. We have come together under one umbrella, the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) which also cuts across Nigeria.

“I want to also use this medium to call on our people of South East Nigeria to embrace our Candidate and the APC because Tinubu has the capacity to deliver, noting that as governor of Lagos state, he proved himself.

“If we recall what happened when he was Lagos State governor, we don’t need any naysayer to tell us as Nigerians that the man Tinubu, has all it takes to take the nation to the next level from where president Muhammadu Buhari will stop “Nwoye stated

“We all know when the then PDP led federal government stopped Lagos state government under Tinubu’s watch from receiving its monthly federal Statutory allocation, yet the governor continued with his tremendous human oriented programmes and policies which he used in transforming and moving the state forward until he left office.

Nwoye added: “what am saying is that Tinubu is a nice product, he is a tested and trusted political leader, and above all, a detribalized Nigerian.

“So, On behalf of members of Enugu State Tinubu Support Groups please accept my sincere appreciation. This inaugural meeting and celebration of victory was successful because of your contribution.

According to Nwoye, “We are united in our mission, the goal is victory for our Leader and Presidential Candidate H.E. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2023.

“We shall look forward to move forward. The unity of purpose demonstrated today is next to none. We shall work hard to unite all supporters of our Presidential flag bearer across every internal and external party divide.