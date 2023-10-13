BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New Heads For CAC, SMEDAN, 13 Other Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in line with his resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country.

According to a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada

Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa

Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

The statement further said that in view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, the President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in the critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

By this directive of the President, all of the above listed appointments take immediate effect, the statement added





