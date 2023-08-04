BREAKING: Tinubu Replaces Ministerial Nominee, Picks Keyamo, One Other

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has replaced a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, choosing two others, including Festus Keyamo and Dr Maigari Mahmud.

This was revealed when Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out a letter by the President at Friday’s plenary session.

Details later…

