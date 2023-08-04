BREAKING: Tinubu Replaces Ministerial Nominee, Picks Keyamo, One Other

BREAKING: Tinubu Replaces Ministerial Nominee, Picks Keyamo, One OtherFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, August 4th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has replaced a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, choosing two others, including Festus Keyamo and Dr Maigari Mahmud.
This was revealed when Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out a letter by the President at Friday’s plenary session.
Details later…
