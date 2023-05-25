Brighton End Man City’s Winning Run

Brighton ended Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League as a 1-1 draw on Wednesday secured the Seagulls a place in next season's Europa League.

Phil Foden fired the English champions in front, but Brighton were well worthy of the point given to them by Julio Enciso’s stunning long-range strike.

Brighton, who had already secured European football next season for the first time in the club’s history, are now certain to finish sixth.

City did at least stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 25 games as Pep Guardiola’s men opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table with one game remaining.