Bruno Labbadia Is New Super Eagles Head Coach

(AFFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ON Tuesday appointed Bruno Labbadia as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

The NFF announced this in a statement on Tuesday saying that it has reached an agreement with the German gaffer.

Mohammed Sanusi, NFF general secretary, said: “The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

It is worth recalling that Labbadia takes over from former Nigerian international, Finidi George, who resigned in June after the Nigerian football body announced plansof appointing a technical director for the Super Eagles.

Labbadia during his playing days, played for FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, Darmstadt, Hamburger, FC Köln, Werder Bremen, Arminia Bielefeld and Karlsruher SC.

He won the German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 1994.

After his retirement, he went into coaching and managed Darmstadt, Greuther Fürth, Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburger SV, Hertha BSC, and Wolfsburg.

His last coaching job was at Stuttgart and he was sacked in April 2023 after the team went on relegation in the Bundesliga.