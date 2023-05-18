Buhari Created 12 Million Jobs In Agriculture – Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has opened up on the number of jobs generated by the outgoing administration in the agricultural sector.

According to Shehu, the Buhari-led government has successfully created 12 million new jobs in agriculture alone.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with Shehu on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily. Shehu said that the outgoing administration did remarkably well across various sectors, including security, power, and the fight against corruption.

Shehu said: “In agriculture alone, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) is talking about 12 million new jobs. Look at what we did in agriculture. This administration inherited just four available fertilizer processing companies, and we now have 52 fully operational companies.”

He explained that this significant increase in fertilizer production has positively affected the country’s rice farmers and in turn led to a surge in domestic rice production. This has made Nigeria achieve food sufficiency and diversified its economy, moving away from dependence on a single sector.

Shehu emphasized the economic benefits of these achievements, adding that: “This country used to spend $5 billion every day on importing foreign rice before this administration. However, today, not a single US Dollar leaves the Central Bank of Nigeria for foreign rice.”