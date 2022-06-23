Buhari Extols Nigeria, Jamaica Relations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari met with Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, Thursday in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the 26th edition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), and lauded the relations between both countries.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

“Our relationship dates back in time, to generations ago. Thank you for strengthening it, particularly on the economic and political fronts,” Buhari said.

Holness stated Nigeria had been very supportive of Jamaica, with the two countries having commercial agreements in place.

“The maiden flight from Lagos to Jamaica about two years ago was well received. We equally have relationships in the creative industry, sports and finance,” the Jamaican Prime Minister said.

Referring to a recent opinion article written by Buhari, and published in international newspapers, Holness said he agreed that the Commonwealth could be more than just a club of friends who have affinity with the United Kingdom, “and become an economic powerhouse. All the elements are there; common language, large market, and many others. It can become a serious economic force.”