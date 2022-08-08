Buhari Congratulates Communication Minister, Pantami On CIISec Fellowship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, on conferment with a Fellowship status by Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

A statement issued on Monday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said Buhari congratulated the minister on the historic recognition, being first and only African Fellow admitted into CIISec amongst 89 other Fellows.

The President noted the passion, diligence and creativity that Pantami has brought into governance since assumption of office, enabling a convergence and synergy that takes security into full consideration, especially in the global cyber space.

Buhari also appreciated CIISec for the recognition of Pantami and the effort at providing a community of professionals that work towards protecting the interest and safety of global citizens on the internet.

CIISec is the only genuine information and cybersecurity institution granted the Royal Charter of Incorporation status in the United Kingdom since 2018, and saddled with the responsibility to raise the standard of professionalism in information and cybersecurity.