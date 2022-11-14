Burna Boy Wins MTV EMAS Best African Act Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy has been crowned the “Best African Act” at this year’s edition of MTV EMAs Awards.

The MTV EMAs Awards, which is one of the biggest global music awards shows that celebrates the hottest artists from around the world, bring music fans a unique, multi-platform experience across MTV’s global network in more than 170 countries.

Announced during the pre-award ceremony, the recognition saw Burna edge other nominees including Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Black Sherif (Ghana), Musa Keys (South Africa) and Zuchu (Tanzania) following a widely successful 2022.

Taylor Swift was the queen of the night earning four awards at the “MTV EMAs” 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

She took top awards including “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video” for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Nicki Minaj was awarded “Best Song” for “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Best Hip Hop,” while Harry Styles won “Best Live.”

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the live global music celebration featured electrifying performances from chart-topping artists and honoured fan favorites across 20 categories. The show also featured a moving performance by Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra with a powerful display of support for Ukraine.

Show host Rita Ora won “Best Look ‘Personal Style’”, while “Video for Good” went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for “Unholy.”

The “Best Collaboration” award went to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for “I’m Good (Blue)” while Guetta also nabbed “Best Electronic,” and new EMA category “Best Metaverse Performance” went to BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile.

On a night that saw EMA hosts Rita Ora and Taikia Waititi bring the fashion and the fun with unforgettable looks and show moments, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the performances with their hit song “I’m Good (Blue)”, with Guetta DJing from a massive riser and Rexha swinging onto the stage. Stormzy performed his ballad “Fire Babe” for the first time on TV, creating an intimate show moment with kinetic lighting and special guest vocalist, Debbie.

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C closed the night performing “Power” flanked by roller skaters with tracking devices that made the lights on the stage form funky patterns.

This year’s “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” honourees are three resilient Ukrainian women – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina – who are fighting for the care and rights of those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Their work includes providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families raising children, adolescents and young people with disabilities, providing art and group therapy for women and families who have been separated from their families and more.

The recipients were honoured during the MTV EMA Red Carpet show which was broadcast live on MTV globally and streamed on MTVEMA.com.

Repeat broadcasts of the MTV EMAs 2022 will air on MTV Base DStv Ch. 322 and GOtv Ch. 72 on Tuesday, 15 November at 19:00 WAT and Thursday, 17 November at 19:00 WAT. BET Africa (DStv Ch. 129; GOtv Ch. 21) will also broadcast the Awards on Monday, 14 November at 21:00 WAT.