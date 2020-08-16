Dabiri-Erewa Reacts to Viral Video of Nigerians Stranded In Dubai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, on Saturday, reacted to a viral video alleging that the UAE illegally ejected Nigerians into a desert.

African Examiner recalls that in a viral video, a voice had stated that Dubai authorities had forcefully ejected Nigerian immigrants (including pregnant women, aged persons and teenagers) from their residents and it appealed to the government to come to their rescue.

Reacting to the video and allegation, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, acknowledged the incident but highlighted that the allegation was wrong as the UAE had on different occasions arranged for the immigrants to return to Nigeria.

The chairman took to her Twitter handle enjoining citizens to be law abiding stressing that the UAE authorities had previously given a prior notice.

She writes: “UAE (had) given illegal migrants March 1 to leave. (After the due date, it was) Extended till August 17.

“UAE even gave 3 free flights. They’ve been returning (179 came in yesterday free of charge ) but some still bent on hiding and breaking the laws. You shouldn’t stay illegally anywhere.

“That video was five days ago. Once they realize they can get free flights, they go calling themselves to go sleep in front of the mission. The illegal ones are affecting the legal ones negatively with such behavior.

“Pls let’s obey laws of other countries.”