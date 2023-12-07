CAF Awards:Osimhen, Oshoala Make Final Shortlist

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala have been shortlisted in the CAF Player of the Year final three-man list for the men and women categories, respectively.

Osimhen, who plays for Italian side, Naples, finished as the top scorer in the 2023 African Cup Nations qualifiers will slug it out with Egypt’s Mohammed Salah, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez for the award.

He was also very significant in Napoli’s Scuddeto success last season as he won the Golden Boot after scoring 26 goals.

Oshoala who is the present African women’s player of the year will slug it out with South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda for the top prize.

The African Examiner writes that Oshoala scored 21 goals in just 28 games to help FC Barcelona to the 2022/23 Spanish League title and was the Spanish club’s top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions.

The award ceremony will take place on 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



