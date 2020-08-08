Nigeria Announces 443 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 45,687

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 443 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 45,687.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The health agency noted that six more persons have died from the disease.

According to it, till date, 45,687 cases have been confirmed, 32,637 cases have been discharged, and 936 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that the 443 new cases were reported from 19 states, with Plateau recording 103, Lagos 70, and the FCT 60.

Others are, Ondo (35), Edo (27), Rivers (27), Kaduna (20), Osun (19), Borno (18), Oyo (18), Kwara (11), Adamawa (9), Nasarawa (7), Gombe (6), Bayelsa (4), Imo (4), Bauchi (2), Ogun (2), and Kano (1).

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, “has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.”

NAN