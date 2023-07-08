Cameroonian Lady About To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Sex Marathon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Cameroonian lady identified as Danny Zara has announced that she will embark on a 200-hour sex marathon.

Zara, took to her Facebook saying that the Guinness World Record is “aware of my proposed attempt to have continuous sexual intercourse for 200 hrs”.

Uploading the flyer, she desires the participation of able men who intend to join her in the exercise from 17th July to 25th July 2023.

Zara writes: “Ladies and Gentlemen, after the confirmation from the Guinness Books of Records, I have decided to break a record of the Longest Sex Hour (Sex_Thon).

“Planet Cameroon, it is time for you to support your own so we can bring this book to our country and make Nigeria no help us tear am. Thanks to my defense team Bella Powers of Bella Powers Voice.

“All we need now are guys that will Volunteer themselves for this project to be carried out. Your girl is loyal.





