CAS Harps On Manpower Development In Nigerian Air Force

Nigeria’s Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has reiterated the need for increased manpower development in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

CAS made the observation during the winging ceremony of another set of 6 helicopter pilots who recently completed their basic flying training at Draken Helicopter Academy in the United Kingdom (UK).

Air Marshal Amao described human factor as the most critical airpower component that must be enhanced and sustained for effective and efficient performance.

This, according to him, justifies the increase in manpower development witnessed in the NAF in recent times.

“These efforts are expected to place the Service in a dominant position to deliver on its constitutional role more effectively, especially in the light of NAF’s involvement in several internal security operations across the country.

“The overall effect of these efforts, is that the NAF, operating in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, will be better positioned to more effectively counter both domestic and foreign threats to the nation’s security and the wellbeing of our people”, he said.

He also disclosed that the NAF currently has a total of 195 officers and airmen/airwomen undergoing various training courses abroad cutting across several specialties and trades, adding that locally, there are 12 student pilots undergoing Basic Fighter Training at 403 Flying Training School, Kano, while 10 others are undergoing Basic Transport Training at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

CAS further explained that these courses are aimed at maintaining combat readiness by increasing the number of pilots to man existing aircraft, including the 26 new platforms acquired by the Federal Government in the past 6 years.

On the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, Air Marshal Amao stated that about 60 NAF personnel, comprising pilots, engineers, technicians, and other specialists, have completed their training on the aircraft in the United States of American (USA).

While encouraging the newly winged pilots, he urged them not to rest on their oars as the feat they have achieved also comes with a burden of responsibility as so much is expected of them.

He also advised them to continue to give their best to the Service and the nation. He equally used the opportunity of the ceremony to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support to the NAF.

Earlier, the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) James Gwani, noted that the winging of the pilots further lends credence to one of the key drivers of the CAS, which is to “pursue purposeful training and human capacity development”.

He said the new pilots would undoubtedly further enhance NAF’s capacity for effective, efficient, and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.























