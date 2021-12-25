CAN Kicks As FG Limits Religious Gatherings To 50%

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has stated that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha.

The statement, which was made available to journalists in Abuja stated that there had been reduced compliance to public health social measures which had led to increased COVID-19 cases in the country.

The committee however disclosed that it might be forced to inject more restrictions if there is an increase in cases.

The statement partly reads, “The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 recognises the importance of the Christmas and New Year celebrations for most Nigerians. As we prepare to celebrate with our families and loved ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking the necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

“The PSC wishes to remind Nigerians that we are now experiencing the fourth wave COVID19 as new cases have continued to rise in the country. This is the result of a mix of very low vaccination coverage, increased travels and movements, reduced compliance to public health social measures and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant now circulating in the country.

“Indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50 per cent capacity with full compliance to public health social measures; and facemasks and hand sanitizers should be used at all times regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.

“Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures, Any gathering in excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing.

“Avoid non-essential interstate travel at this period as this increases the risk of spreading infection from one place to another. People who intend to travel are encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test to confirm status as many infected persons are asymptomatic.”

Reacting, the Christian Association Of Nigeria stated that Fg’s restrictions at the places of worship during Yuletide, was not the right move.

Speaking with The Punch, the spokesman of CAN president, Rev. Bayo Oladeji, stated that it was curious that such directives were always issued during Christian holidays.

Oladeji said, “Earlier in a statement we asked all Christians to observe the COVID-19 protocols. But it is very unfortunate that they always bare their fangs during Christmas. That is when they always remember the need to enforce COVID-19 protocols.

“Nobody is enforcing anything in the markets. If you go to the banks, you will see crowds. Even if you go to the airports, you will see crowds. There is no social distancing. I was at the international airport two weeks ago. People were standing. There is no social distancing.”