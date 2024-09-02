Canadian Police Arrest Nigerian Woman Amaka Sunnberger Over Poison Threat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Toronto on Sunday arrested Amaka Sunnberger, a 46-year-old Toronto resident, over allegations that she made death threats against some Nigerians staying in Canada.

It could be recalled that the incident was reported to the police on August 28.

According to the police, Sonnberger is accused of uploading online content on or around August 25 that threatened some people with death. The nature of the threats has made investigators see the case as a suspected hate-motivated offense.

Also, the Toronto Police Service has talked about the seriousness of the allegations, which both Divisional officers and the Hate Crime Unit are investigating.

Sonnberger will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, September 2, 2024 and the court session will be held at 10:00 AM in courtroom 107.

Also, the Toronto Police Service is asking anyone with further information to step in and fill in the blanks. The police can be contacted on phone at 416-808-3500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or through their website at www.222tips.com.

The investigation is based on the effort of the security agencies in addressing hate-motivated crimes and making sure of community safety.