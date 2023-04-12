‘You Have Touched The Tiger’s Tail’, Melaye Replies Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has fired back at Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who laughed off his aspiration to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a statement on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Melaye said Kogi is not Rivers State where Wike determines who becomes governor, adding that power belongs to God.

At a media chat earlier on Tuesday, Wike ruled out Melaye ahead of the PDP primary which precedes the November 15 governorship poll in the North Central state.

“When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State,” Wike said during the parley.

“Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are We Joking” the governor queried.

However, in his reaction, Melaye said it was surprising that Wike has suddenly become the self-appointed public office regulator, who could determine what would happen in states.

“On recovering from his inebriation, Wike should be reminded that Kogi is not Rivers, and the people of Kogi State would not worship any foreign God.

“Above all, Wike should also understand that power belongs to God, and he gives it to whoever he wants, even the basest of men,” Melaye wrote.

“Today, Wike can take a swipe at me, and mark me down as unqualified to govern my state, but has he forgotten that he believed in my Gubernatorial aspiration in 2019? Can he be reminded that I have served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives and have also been elected twice into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Melaye said Wike is against his governorship ambition because he backed PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar against the governor’s interest in the G5.

“He (Wike) needs to appreciate that now that he has touched the tiger’s tail and murdered sleep, the discomfort of a bird perched on a rope has now become his portion.”

“Wike, stay on your lane. I am Daniel Dino Melaye. My speciality is to tame lions, whether they be white or black, dwelling in rocks or floating on Rivers,” he said.