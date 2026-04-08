Cancer Survivor Accuses Blessing CEO of Using Doctored Medical Report to Raise Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A breast cancer survivor, Deborah Mbara, has accused social media personality Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, of using her medical report to defraud Nigerians.

Mbara said Blessing obtained her cancer diagnosis report under the pretence of comparing it with her own. According to her, she shared the document in good faith after Blessing claimed she had stage four breast cancer.

She later discovered that the same report had been altered and circulated online to solicit donations from the public.

The Nigerian Medical Association (Delta State branch) also confirmed that the report being shared online was originally issued to Mbara in May 2025 at a diagnostic centre in Asaba. The association stated that the document had been tampered with.

Mbara explained that she had initially tried to support Blessing emotionally and spiritually, even involving a doctor to advise her. She expressed shock and disappointment when she realised her report was allegedly being used for fundraising.

Blessing CEO had earlier posted videos online claiming she was battling stage four cancer and appealed for financial support. Reports indicate she received about ₦13 million before doubts were raised about her claims.

Mbara, who recently completed her chemotherapy, said the incident caused her emotional trauma and insisted she had no involvement in the alleged scheme.

Meanwhile, calls are growing for an investigation, with many Nigerians demanding that the donations be refunded. Blessing CEO has since deactivated her Instagram account.