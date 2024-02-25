Carabao Cup Final: Van Dijk Stunning Header Wins It For Liverpool, Klopp

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on Sunday scored a stunning header in the closing moments of the extra time to help his side lift the English League Cup at the Wembley Stadium in London against Chelsea.

The win is also a special send-off gift for the Liverpool’s departing manager Judgen Klopp,

Speaking after the match, the captain said he was immensely proud of the young side who had to fill in for so many of his injured senior players.

Liverpool were without key senior players like Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and goalkeeper Alisson for the final.

He said: “It’s emotional, it’s everything, I’m so proud of the boys,”

“All the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today, it’s incredible.”

“You should always savour the good moments and this is one of them.

“You should never take these things for granted.”