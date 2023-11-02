Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Newcastle Face Another Tough Tie After Knocking Out Both Manchester Clubs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newcastle’s challenging run in the Carabao cup will continue after Eddie Howe’s side were drawn away to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

The Magpies earned a 1-0 win over Treble winners Manchester City In the third round, before cruising to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Newcastle will face another tough test with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals by beating Blackburn 2-0 at home.

Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield, after earning a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the fourth round.

West Ham were impressive 3-1 winners over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton will welcome Fulham to Goodison Park, after seeing off Burnley and Ipswich in their respective fourth round ties.

The draw ensured one non-Premier League side will feature in the semi-finals of the competition.

League One side Port Vale were drawn at home to Middlesbrough in the last quarter-final tie.

Port Vale are featuring the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are in the last eight of the competition for the first time since the 2018-19 season.





