Casillas Slams Messi’s Seventh Ballon d’Or Win

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After the 2021 Ballon d’Or Awards held last night, former Spain international and Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas has stated that it has become more difficult for him to believe in football awards.

African Examiner recalls that the men’s Ballon d’Or prize was won by Paris St-Germain player, Lionel Messi for a record seventh time and Alexia Putellas took the women’s award.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, both players presumed to have had successful seasons than him.

Reacting, Casillas took to Twitter, saying, “It’s more and more difficult for me to believe in football awards.

“For me, Messi, he is one of the 5 best players in all of history, but you have to start knowing how to catalog who are the most outstanding after a season.

“It’s not that hard damn it! Others make it hard!”