Man Allegedly Shot By SARS Not Dead, Festus Keyamo Clarifies

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Festus Keyamo (SAN), the minister of state for labour and employment, says that the man allegedly shot by security operatives believed to be members of the police’ special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Delta state is not dead.

African Examiner reports that there has been public outcry yesterday as video clips surfaced online where a witness alleged that a man was killed by operatives of SARS and his vehicle taken away by them.

Speaking on the issue, Keyamo announced on his Twitter handle on Sunday that he was in touch with the police authorities and a relative of the victim and it was confirmed that the man was not dead but recuperating in a hospital.

“I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State & the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man & the Police took place yesterday. I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. I was born, bred and raised in that same town,” the minister tweeted.

“All of them said the victim is alive & receiving treatment. Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS & other Police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows:

“(a) The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS (b) the victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest. The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.

“This is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall (c) the Police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim (d) A Good Samaritan picked him & took him to hospital.”

He assured youths in the area that he will handle the matter and they should desist from violence.





Spread the love





















