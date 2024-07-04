NIS Enugu Declares War On Corruption; Organises Sensitization Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its renewed effort aimed at stamping out corruption and other forms of unholy acts within its fold, the Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Wednesday took a Sensitization and awareness advocacy to the Akanu Ibiam international Airport, and streets of Enugu.

The exercise tagged: ‘Mitigating Corruption and Improving Service Delivery in the Nigerian Immigration Service’ was led by the state Comptroller of the Service, Angelina Mica Sambo, who advised citizens and passport applicants to always respect the process and shun corruption while seeking for their international passport.

She stated that the present leadership of the NIS in the country under the watch of the incumbent Comptroller General K.N Nandap has zero tolerance for all forms of corruption.

According to the state comptroller, the Sensitization Campaign is to create awareness among Nigerians that its no longer business as usual in the NIS, adding that the exercise “is a follow-up at our various States Commands across the federation after the initial flag off at our service Headquarters by the CGIS.

“The exercise is geared towards ensuring that we are in line with the renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a business friendly environment for Nigerians and expatriates.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to a corruption free Nigerian Immigration Service. And as the Comptroller of NIS Enugu state Command, I, and my officers are dedicated to mitigating Corruption of all form”

“It may be recalled that some months ago, in other to bring our service closer to the good citizens of Nigeria, the service reviewed it’s passport application procedures, where applicants are encouraged to go online to log in into the service website and seamlessly apply for passports without going through intermediaries or touts”

“The entire passport process is user friendly, and applicants can track their applications and undue delays can also be averted .Applicants are encouraged to lodge their complaints to any of Immigration complaints channels or even report to my office directly’

“There are also measures put in place at our international Airports with the installation of automated passenger clearance machines, all these are geared towards enabling a business friendly environment for Nigerians and the Expatriates Community alike” she stated.

Shortly after the airport outing, officials of the Enugu zonal office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission ICPC, who were on a solidarity visit to the Enugu NIS office enlightened passport applicants present on the need for all and sundry to shun the cancer worm called corruption.

In his presentation, the chief Superintendent of the ICPC in charge of the zone, Denham Aida, told the the applicants that in corruption offence, both the giver and receiver are culprits and liable to punishment if apprehended.

While giving an insight into the damage and harm corruption has done to the Nigerian nation, he advised them to always report any Immigration officer who demands gratification from them in other to help them acquire international passport, insisting that such act remains a serious offence capable of sending a civil or public servant packing from his job if established.

Reacting to the Sensitization campaign at the airport, a retired Comptroller of NIS in Ogun State, Dr. Anike Nweze, had applauded the incumbent CGIS and State Comptrollers, particularly that of Enugu for the renewed war against the cankerworm in the NIS, describing the gesture as a right step in the right direction

African Examiner reports that the event was attended by officers of other sister security agencies in the state.