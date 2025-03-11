Chelle Lists Super Eagles Final Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, on Tuesday, presented his final 23-man squad ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures for the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

It is worth recalling that Chelle had released an expanded provisional squad of 39 players last week.

Also, these matches will be his debut matches in charge of the Super Eagles.

The squad has three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and seven forwards.

See full squad list:

Goalkeepers: Amas Obasogie, Kayode Bankole, Stanley Nwabali.

Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Igoh Ogbu, William Troost-Ekong.

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Alhassan Yusuf, Joe Aribo, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Raphael Onyedika, Wilfred Ndidi.

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Nathan Tella, Sadiq Umar, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Victor Boniface, Victor Osimhen.