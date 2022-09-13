Chelsea Star Ziyech Gets World Cup Boost After Morocco Recall

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hakim Ziyech’s hopes of playing for Morocco at the World Cup finals later this year have been boosted after he was recalled to the national squad for two friendlies.

The 29-year-old Chelsea midfielder had announced in February that he was retiring from international football after he had a dispute with then coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who accused him of a lack of respect.

He got recalled by former coach of Wydad Casablanca coach Walid Regragui which will pave way for him to showcase more of talents in the friendlies to come against Chile and Paraguay and push for world cup shirts for his national team.

“I explained to him that we want the best players in the national team, he is one of them. He wanted to come back,” the coach told journalists in Rabat on Monday.

He’s a player who loves his country, which he has proved since the start.”

Regragui has also brought back “experienced” midfielder Younes Belhanda of Turkey’s Adana Demirspor, who had also clashed with Halilhodzic.

Morocco will face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Punch