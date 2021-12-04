EFCC Convicts 3 Enugu Students Over forgery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Zonal Command of the Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of three students over alleged forgery, impersonation and obtaining money from unsuspecting foreign nationals under false pretences.

The agency identified the suspects to include Nonso Adudu, Anichebe Christopher and Onyedika Austin Leonard.

They were however, arraigned Friday before Justice I.M. Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu

African Examiner reports that they were prosecuted on separate counts charge.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges when it was read to them.

Justice Buba in his ruling, convicted and sentenced them to 2 years imprisonment with an option of One Million Naira fine each.

The defendants are also to forfeit their mobile telephones to the Federal Government of Nigeria.