CHIEFTAINCY TUSSLE: Call Deji Of Akureland To Order, Isikan Princes, Princesses Tell Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis over the appointment of Prince Gbenga Adeyeye as the lralepo of lsinkan by the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi deepened this weekend as the Princes and Princesses in the community asked governor Rotimi Akeredolu to call the monarch to order to avoid the disruption of existing peace in the state capital.

African Examiner recalls that two Princes have been laying claim to the chieftaincy stool.

Oba Aladelusi appointed Prince Adeyeye while the Princes and Princesses selected Gbenga Ojo after an election in the state capital.

The Deji of Akureland insisted that “the appointment of the new Iralepo of Isikan, therefore, remains the prerogative of the Deji as no other person or institution(s) could exercise such either directly or through proxies.

But rising from a meeting in Akure the Princes and Princess, speaking through their head, the Olori Omowas, Prince Durojaye Ariyo said that they have been prevailing “on the youths who have planned to protest the appointment by the Deji which they consider as an insult to the community.

Ariyo also described the action of the monarch “as an affront on their tradition and heritage and an insult to the Ondo State government.

“lt amounts to overstepping of boundaries which is capable of truncating the peace being enjoyed in the state capital.

He pointed out that the action of the Deji was alien to the custom and traditions of Isinkan people.

Prince Ariyo said the selection processes to the throne followed due process and in line with the provisions of chiefs’ law of Ondo State 1984 as amended.

“The recognition of Iralepo as a Traditional Stool is, in fact, in conformity with the same Supreme Court judgment that the Deji is bandying about.

“The Supreme Court judgement only affirmed the Court of Appeal judgement which states clearly that the only authority to decide the status of Iralepo as an Oba is the Ondo State Executive Council.

“The Deji and his fellow travellers should make an enquiry to the government on the decision of the Ondo State Executive Council because the Iralepo of Isinkan has been duly approved as a recognized Obaship Chieftaincy by the Council.

“That Supreme Court judgement has, therefore, been fully cured.”

Ariyo reaffirmed that the selection of Oba Olugbenga Ojo followed due process.

“We presented five aspirants to the kingmakers for the vacant stool. The Kingmakers thereafter sought approval from Ondo State government through the Akure South local government for the selection process. Approval was duly granted on the 11th of October, 2021.

“This led to the final selection process on the 21st of October, 2021 held at Saint Thomas’s event centre, Isinkan, supervised by the secretary to Akure South Local government, Hon. Gbenga Fasua and under the watchful eyes of security personnel.

“During the exercise, Prince Olugbenga Ojo defeated other contestants including Gbenga Henry Adeyeye to emerge the Iralepo.

“All the contestants signed a memorandum of understanding and peace accord, shook hands and promised to support the winner.”

“We were surprised to read from the media the following day that the person who came second with four votes, Gbenga Henry Adeyeye had been appointed as “High Chief Iralepo” by the Deji. This can be nothing but desperation!

“The position of “High Chief Iralepo” is strange to us and unknown to Isikan. We could have waved it aside but for posterity, we choose to set the record straight.

“So, after following due process, we consider any other appointment or installation of Iralepo outside that of the one elected in Isikan by the people of Isikan as an affront to constituted authority.

“We will also like to put a lie to the media report that we – in the Iralepo royal family recommended Adeyeye to the Deji. That is a blatant lie from the pit of hell! We did not. We only recommended five aspirants including him to Isinkan Kingmakers for consideration.”

Ariyo added that the community prevailed on the youths who had planned to protest the purported appointment by the Deji which they consider as an insult to the community.

He, therefore, enjoined the State government to call the Deji to order so that peace being enjoyed in the state capital is not truncated.

Contacted, the Press Secretary to the Monarch, Michael Adeyeye, said that “the appointment of Adeyeye was based on favourable consideration and the unanimous decision of Aruwolasi Iralepo family of Isikan in Akure.”

According to him “We wish to state emphatically without any iota of contradictions that there is no crisis on the installation of new Iralepo of Isikan as the Deji remains the only appointing and consenting authority for the appointment of Minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas in all Akure Land.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the new Iralepo of Isikan was installed as a Quarter Chief and the Head of Isikan Community in Akure and not a traditional ruler.

He urged the general public to disregard the move by some individuals who want to make it look as if there is a crisis.

