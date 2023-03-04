Chukwu Murder: Kinsman Nwoye, Leads Concerned Citizens On Protest In Enugu

…..As Group Demands Justice For the Deceased.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group of concerned indigenes of Enugu State, under the platform of Citizen Against Violence, weekend staged a peaceful protest March in the streets of Enugu metropolis, demanding justice for the late 2023 Labour party Candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial zone March 11, election, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, who was recently brutally killed alongside five others by yet to be identified Gunmen.

The protesters, who were clad in black and black atires, were led by kingsmen of the slain Labour party Chieftain, who hailed from Amuri Ancient kingdom, in Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state.

Leader of the group, and immediate past Enugu State Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC, Dr Ben Nwoye, said “we are calling for an end to political killings in Enugu State

Nwoye said what we are demanding is nothing but, “Justice over the death of Barrister Chukwu who was brutally murdered on the 22nd of February on his way back from campaign.

He said the Amurri people have lost a rare gem who had contributed meaningfully to the development of the area, called for investigation into his murder , and perpetrators brought to book.

Recall that since after the ugly incident, there had been a series of protests across the state, including the one staged by Lawyers.

The plycard carrying Protesters with inscriptions such as “we demand for Justice for Oyibo Chukwu”,”What has our brother done to be murdered like a goat” urged the security agencies to fish out Perpetrators of the evil act.

Also contained in the postcard was: “Enugu State has wasted our brother without recourse”,amongst others.

Before taking to the streets, they had stormed the premises of the State High Court and that of Appeal, where they equally registered their displeasure of the barbaric act.

The protesters, chanted sympathetic songs depicting their mood which drew sympathizers attention who joined them in the protest from Okpara Square, Rangers Avenue, New Haven and Otigba Junction, through fire service road, Ogui Junction, Artisan,Ogui Road and Asata Obiagu and Presidential Road.

Some of the Protesters who spoke to our Correspondent were embittered about the gruesome killing of the former chairman of NBA Oji River branch who came out to represent his Constituents under the labour party but was allegedly murder politically.

Another protester, who gave his name as Mr. Kenneth Egbo, said “today it is Oyibo Chukwu, tomorrow who knows who will be the next?.

He emphasized that politics was never a do or die game, advising the constituents to be careful of the people they vote into power during the elections