Opposition Should Point Out Silver Bullet To Nigeria’s Problems, Says APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wants the opposition to go beyond criticisms and partner with the government by offering solutions to the country’s bitting challenges.

Since President Bola Tinubu’s government took over the reins in May, the cost of living has soared in the country with inflation hitting new highs. A slew of reforms including the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira – Nigeria’s currency – appeared to have worsened the situation, triggering protests in some cities.

While the opposition – led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have lampooned the government over the hardships in the country, APC spokesman Felix Morka wants them to do more.

“One of the concerns we have is that opposition is not about condemning,” arguing that the PDP and LP also campaigned to undertake some of the reforms the Tinubu government is undertaking.

“So, it is not enough to just condemn. These leaders should be able to – assuming they have that silver bullet that they say the government is not deploying – point it out,” the APC chieftain added.

Morka who said the government is aware of the challenges facing Nigerians, called for patience as the administration is new.

“This government is not one year. We are a few months,” he maintained. “Look at the inputs under this government. The bold steps they have taken to tackle these fundamental problems.”

According to him, the difficulties are temporary routes to getting the country working.

Worried over the rising cost of living and harsh economic climate in Nigeria, the House of Representatives had summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Yemi Cardoso, the Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu, and the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun.

During the meeting, Edun was confident that the country’s economy was on a recovery path.

“Where we are as a nation economically is a much better place than we were on the 29th of May, 2023. We have heard from the governor of the CBN. He has talked about the importance of sustainability,” he said in Abuja.

“Before the implementation of the 8-point agenda of the President began, we were in an unsustainable place in terms of the fiscal situation of Nigeria. We were on the road to economic disaster.”





