Churches Don’t Want Your Tithes, Offerings – Pastor Ibiyeomie Slams Yahoo Boys

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has tasked internet fraudsters, popularly better known as Yahoo boys, from giving tithes and offerings to the church.

The popular gospel preacher who spoke at a sermon at the church’s headquarters, Port Harcourt, stated that the fraudulent activities of the Yahoo boys cannot be justified.

Ibiyeomie said: “That is not how to get money. That we preach prosperity does not mean you should go and kill your mother. Talk from now till tomorrow, Yahoo is stealing.

“Stop that nonsense, don’t be stealing money on the internet, work. If only you know how many people that thing has killed. The blood of those you defrauded are on your head.

“Take your tithe to somewhere else. We don’t want it here. Bankers are working with them because how did the money enter their account”?