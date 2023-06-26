Civil Society Groups, Writes SGF Over Alleged Abuse Of Office, Nepotism Corruption By Enugu Neuropsychiatrist MD

……Wants Independent Panel.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Coalition of Civil society organizations in Enugu State, have written to Secretary to the Government of the federation (SGF); Senate George Akume, Demanding the Suspension

Of Dr. Monday Igwe, as Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, over alleged abuse of office, corruption and nepotism.

“We are a Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Enugu with sole intent of entrenching rule of law and ensuring service delivery in public institutions.

It noted that the letter followed a petition earlier sent to the permanent secretary Ministry of Health concerning the MD’s Unlawful closure of the Nursing School.

The letter made available to Newsmen on Sunday in Enugu read: “Sir, we have witnessed gross abuse of office, nepotism and corruption by Dr Monday Igwe the Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric Hospital New Haven Enugu.

The statement is signed by Cmrade Igboke Onyebuchi, Convener Coalition of Civil Society Organizations,Eungu was also copied to the Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the

Chief of Staff to president Ahmed Bola Tinubu,

“We have it on record a recent directive from the Federal Ministry of Health which is the supervisory ministry,mandating him to immediately reopen the school and repost all the staff he transferred out.

“The Medical Director just shut down the School of Nursing Neuropsychiatric Nursing Enugu which serves both students of South East and middlebelt mainly.

“He continues to abuse and harass other staff of the institution with his usual words “I have enormous power”that is only the President and his brother in the Army can advise or instruct him,that Civil Service means nothing.

According to the group, “he personally gave his wife and other relatives study leave to the United Kingdom for study with full payment even when it is very clear from the memo of the head of service.

“Below remains his current actions that need immediate investigations.

“School bus defaced and School Name removed and hospital name written

CMD Monday Igwe From Ebonyi State, Head Clinical Dr Unogu from Ebonyi, Head Training and Research, Dr. Onu from Ebonyi, Head Of Nursing Services Mrs Agi from Ebonyi, Multipurpose Hall Committee Chairman Mr. Friday Igwe from Ebonyi.

Other employment given to Ebonyi Indigenes by the MD includes, hospital “Supermarket rented to Friday Oduburu where He sells Alcohol .

“Another Supermarket and Kitchen given to Mama Raphael from Ebonyi State, the Electronic Convulsion therapy

ECT Operator comes from Ebonyi state on daily basis.

“All Hospital Contractors are all from Ebonyi State almost the Interns are from Ebonyi,

Almost the Locum Staff_from Ebonyi State, Head Of Catcham, MD Hit Squad Mr Mathew Eze handles and handcuff patients without training from Ebonyi

” All drivers in MD Office are from Ebonyi, he hired a Private company to collect Revenue of the hospital with POS and Patients pay POS charge also, instead of Remita as instructed by Federal Government kept Transport Department redundant, all Motors are being repaired by one Mechanic from Ebonyi state

“He sent the wife to the UK with full pay contrary to Head Of Service Circular while denying other the opportunity . All the Staff that are his relations do not come to work.

The group added that “he collects Money from the Intern and Locum staff before employment, he sent the former Principal mrs buzo maduka whom the Minister gave contract to the Disciplinary committee for not coming to work which is not true so as to sack her

The Civil Society Organizations also accused that he sent Mr Kelechi Egbudu to disciplinary committee inorder to sack him notwithstanding that the Minister brought him back after MD sacked him for 2 years

” All contract done in the hospital do not follow due process, they are being done by proxy between MD and Ebonyi Men, 90 percent of all the employment in the hospital are people from Ebonyi, divide and rule among Staff

“The Chairman of the hospital hall collects Cash from those that hire it instead of Remita.

“In conclusion, we are calling on you to set up an independent panel to review his unlawful activities. We equally attached the previous resolution and stands of the last administration.





