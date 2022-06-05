Buhari Hails Music Maestro, Bongos Ikwue At 80

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to renowned songwriter, producer, instrumentalist and singer, Bongos Ikwue, on his 80th birthday.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said Buhari joined family, friends and fans all over the world to celebrate with the iconic performer, whose voice keeps serenading for more than 40 years.

The President affirmed that the multi-talented artist holds a special place in Nigeria’s music history, starting out with the “Cubana Boys’’, “UniBello Brothers” and “Bongos Ikwue and the Groovies’’ to release songs that have remained evergreen, like “Still Searching’’, “Amen”, “What’s Gonna Be Is Gonna Be’’ and “Cockcrow at Dawn’’, with philosophical messages that touch on love, kindness, loyalty, unity, peace and togetherness.

As the songwriter and musician turns an octogenarian, the President lauded his staying power on the stage, with such poetic and soulful recent hits as “Inale’’ that has been produced as a movie, further spicing up the Nollywood industry with Idoma folklore, and a duet with younger musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2face, that attracted many views and reviews on apps and tubes, engaging the social media for long period.

The President believed Ikwue’s success on and off stage, running his interior design and hospitality business, draws from his deep love for God, country and humanity, and his choice of themes for music cut across religions, cultures and educational backgrounds, creating a global appeal that would influence many generations.

He prayed that the music maestro would continue to enjoy good health, and more inspirations for sonorous tunes.