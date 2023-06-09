Coal City Football League Unveils Bet9ja As Official Sponsor Of Season 4 Neighborhood Soccer Competition.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Coal City Football League has officially unveiled foremost Nigeria’s betting company, Bet9ja Foundation as the official title sponsor of the 2023 season 4 (Boolu Ogbe), meaning neighborhood soccer

competition in the state.

The local football league which commenced in 2020, has been an annual event which the organizers says is aimed at re-uniting, re-orienting and engaging the Youths through football.

Unveiling the company Friday in Enugu at a colorful event attended by coaches of different teams in the state, as well as soccer enthusiasts, organisers of the league said the competition is in partnership with the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Enugu State Football Association and other bodies.

In his remark, Betja master agent in Enugu, Emeka Ofora said that betting foundation has gone beyond the business of gaming, saying it is now at the business of impacting the society.

He said: “this season four will be a cracker, and I want to reassure all the Coordinators that what we are having this year is not a one off,”.

Welcoming all to the ceremony earlier, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, (LOC) Donben Chisom, noted that the organisers have never found it easy staging the competition right from season one.

He explained that “Our purpose of Organising this league is to give the players a better life and platform to make a living through football and we are making progress,”.

Chisom, disclosed that more than 10 players got employed by the elite football league clubs and with clubs outside the country after the season three.

Coordinator of the league Emaka Okparaji, in his comment hinted that the football league will soon organise under 15 competition to catch them young.

He however, assured supporters that the season four will be a memorable one and urged them to support their clubs both morally and financially.

Coach Calistus Ibe of Agbani Road said his team is getting ready for the competition even though the kick off date has not been made known.

“We in Agbani, we always package our teams for better tomorrow with players at the age bracket of 16 and 23.

He added “We use younger players so that they can excel after the tournament and that was why we have five players from last year team that moved on to play professional football,”.

African Examiner Sports reports that a total of 34 teams are participating in this year’s competition, and are drawn from parts of the state.