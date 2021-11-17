Comedian Cute Abiola Detained Not Missing —Navy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Navy has said one of its personnel identified as OSCOMP Abdulgafar A A, also known as Cute Abiola is in custody and not missing has been reported.

The Navy in a statement by its spokesperson Commodore, Saluman Dahun said Abdulgafar who is also a comedian is being held in his unit violating the Armed Forces of Nigeria social media policy.

He also accused Abdulgafar of disobeying “particular orders “given to him.

The statement was titled, ‘Cute Abiola is not missing – Navy’.

It read, “The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to an online news story which claims that a naval personnel, OSCOMP Abdulgafar AA, who incidentally is a popular comedian known as Cute Abiola, has gone missing.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to categorically debunk this false news report currently trending online.

“OSCOMP Abdulgafar is currently under custody in his unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders. The Nigerian Navy wishes to avail itself this incident to remind its personnel to comply with the provisions of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy in their usage of social media platforms.

“The Policy, amongst others, is emplaced to protect their personal safety and security as well as the information integrity of the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”























