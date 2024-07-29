Comrade Ude Mocks Suspended Enugu APC Chairman, Says ‘We’ve Been Vindicated’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the suspension of Chairman of the Enugu state Chapter of the All progressives Congress APC, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, by the State Executive Committee continues to generate reactions, the Pioneer Deputy State Chairman, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has applauded the decision, saying founding members and Stakeholders of the party in the state have been vindicated.

Reacting to the suspension via a statement he christened: ‘Unmasking Yesterday’s Pretenders’ and made available to newsmen Sunday in Enugu, Ude, accused Agballa, of destroying the party him and other founding members laboured so hard to nurture in the state as a major opposition party before APC came to power at the central government in 2023.

Agballa, and members of his state Executive Committee were suspended on Saturday over anti party activities and abuse of office.

‘It is a known fact that God knew that there would be unfair situations, and that’s why he arranged a comeback for every setback, vindication for every wrong, and a new beginning for every disappointment.

“This has always been my guiding principle and has helped to shape my beliefs and values as it’s factual that values shape human processes.

He recalled that “a few years ago, some political jobbers like Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa and his likes thronged into our dear party, The All Progressives Congress, Enugu State, a well structured party, by its pioneer founders like Dr Ben. Nwoye, Com. A.C Ude, Chief Osita Okechukwu, and other like minds.

“These political prostitute’s main motive was just to sustain their stomach infrastructure agenda. They came as masquerades with veils.

“As Progressives and grassroot politicians, we quickly identified their gimmick, i.e., destroy the party structure, using whatever guise available and loot the corresponding resources therein, with his gullible cohorts. While all these were orchestrated, the voices of truthsayers were also shrinked to further perfect their game plans.

“Just as Edmond Burke clearly posited that the only thing needed for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing in times of adversity, and in defense of our great party from these political prostitutes, Men of good conscience like Com. A.C Ude, Dr. Ben Nwoye and others stood firm to be counted by fighting tyranny, corruption and ineptitude of these Marauders.

“As elders and men of thoughts, they took up this challenge and ensured, using facts, rule of law, and civility to oppose their gimmicks.

According to him, “Just as truth will always triumph over evil, today, we have been vindicated as the veil covering the eyes of his gullible cohorts has finally been removed, culminating in the Expulsion of Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa on the grounds of diverting polling booth funds, leading to APC garnering less than 1% votes in the entire state at the last general election, maladministration and gross disregard to party rules.

“While acknowledging the fact that this is coming rather late when the fortunes of the party in the state had been grossly basterdised.

However, he said efforts should be made to commence immediate and holistic bridge building, and reconcile all aggrieved, expelled and self exiled founding/pioneer members, towards charting a new course for the already drowning APC in Enugu state, killed by Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa.

“Indeed, yesterday’s Pretenders had been duly unmasked to Loot and kill our dearly beloved APC, and their evil motives paraded on the altar of truth” Ude stated.