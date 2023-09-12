Gov Abiodun Slams Gbenga Daniel, And His Wife Following Demolition Of Their Building

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State slammed his predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his wife, Olufunke Daniel following the partial demolition of a building belonging to the couple.

The African Examiner writes that in the early hours of Sunday, September 10, 2023, the Ogun State Government destroyed Datkem Plaza located in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

According to the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development the building went against its building codes.

The ministry also stated that the state government tried many times to stop further development of the structure but the efforts were ignored by the developers.

Reacting to the demolition of the building, Daniel’s wife, in a statement by her lawyer, tagged the demolition of her property as executive recklessness.

She stated that she suffered “unimaginable and huge losses” because of the demolition.

Reacting n the issue on Monday, September 11, 2023, the state governor berated his predecessor and his wife, remarking that they were not above the law.

According to Abiodun, the demolition of the property was not politically motivated, and the exercise was done by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in line with the laws of the state.

“The owners (referring to Daniel and his wife) of DATKEM in their minds must have felt they were above the law.”

“It smirks of impunity if the Ministry of Physical Planning sends you a contravention order, sends you a seal order and you continue with the construction in violation of the safety of all of us in Ogun State.

“They sent you a demolition order, you still did not respond. You begin to sneak into the building at night, you begin to work there. You begin to attempt to grease palms so that they can overlook your contraventions. But, of course, a day of reckoning will always come,” the governor said.

Abiodun remarked that he expected Daniel, who is a serving senator and former governor of the state to “show a level of more responsibility”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



