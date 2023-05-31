Ex- Enugu APC Chairman Nwoye, Counsel Young People On Politics

……Gift 16 Graduating Students 50k Each.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Immediate past Chairman of the All Congress APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has challenged young Nigerians to start showing interest in politics so as to be abreast with its nitty gritty, just as he gifted sixteen best graduating secondary school students in the state with fifty thousand naira each.

Speaking weeknd during a one day Student Summit put together for Students from Nkanu West and East federal Constituency, held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Agbani, in Nkanu West Council area of the state, Nwoye, posited that “as future leaders of tomorrow you cannot run away from politics.

“You are all potential future leaders, “and I can see amongst you future Nigerian president, governors, Ministers, commissioners, and other top political positions at all levels.

The Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, who spoke on the topic: ‘Political Participation’ also, enjoined the young students to eschew all manner of social vices capable of ruining their lives.

“For you to succeed in life, you must be a responsible fellow. And as students, you must always take your studies very seriously, because that is the only way you can realize your dreams

“Every one of you here present is a born leader who God has endowed with different talents, and that is why you must not toy with studie, you must seriously stay away from crime and all forms of negative acts.

The event convened by a 400 level Student of Medical Laboratory Science of ESUT,

Miss Egbo Mmesoma (SOMA), featured the Launching of a book: Tittled: ‘Health Awareness Education: Our role towards global healthy Living, which was distributed freely to the over 300 Students that graced the event.

Nwoye, stated that gift money to the best graduating students was aimed at encouraging the students to take their studies very seriously.

The event was attended by top dignitaries from Nkanu land which includes, the Local government Chairman of Nkanu West, Hon. Uchenna Ejim, Deputy Vice Chancellor DVC of ESUT, prof. Chike Nwoha, former Governorship Aspirant of the people’s Democratic party PDP in the state, Prince Lawrence Ezeh, Former Special Âdviser to Ex- governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Information Barri Steve Oruruo amongst others.