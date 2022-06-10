Constituent Files Petition Against Lawmaker Over Alleged Perjury, False Information To INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Indigene of Owelli Community, in Awgu Council Area of Enugu State, Mr. Kenechukwu Nweke, has petitioned the State Commissioner of police (CP), Abubakar Lawal, over alleged perjury and false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC by a serving member of the State House of Assembly, Representing Awgu North Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Jane Chinwendu Eneh (Nee Agu).

Nweke, in the petition filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Barrister E. W. Oji, Esq and made available to African Examiner in Enugu on Friday, urged the Enugu police boss, Abubakar Lawal, to use his good office to carry out a thorough investigation on the alleged crime perpetrated by the female Lawmaker, who is also the Chief Whip of the House.

The constituent, in the petitioned which was also copied to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, as well as Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, said he had earlier sent the document to the police Commissioner on 19th May 2022.

Our Correspondent reports that the petition titled “A Case Of Perjury And False Information Against Hon. Jane Chinwendu Eneh (Nee Agu) (Chief Whip, Enugu State House of Assembly) urged the relevant Authorities to investigate the allegations, with a view to doing the needful.

African Examiner gathered that the bone of contention may not be unconnected with the struggle for who represents Awgu North Consistency in Enugu State House of Assembly in 2023.

Many political stakeholders in the Constituency are arguing that Hon. Eneh who hails from Udi Council is no longer eligible to represent Awgu North, based on her marriage dissolution.

It was also learnt that members of the Constituent had recently sent a similar protest letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, under the platform of Concerned people Democratic party PDP Stakeholders from Awgu LGA On 14/04/2022, Titled “Alleged Case Of Perjury Against Jane Eneh (Aka. Jane Eneh) Chief Whip ENSHA”

In the Letter, the PDP Stakeholders expressed concern and displeasure over the recent discovery by the stakeholders that Jane Eneh’s marriage was officially dissolved by a court of Law, and yet, she still went ahead to use the same marriage certificate, and purportedly submitted same to INEC in the 2019 election.

The Stakeholders disclosed that the case number was E/31D/2008, adding that the Divorce was sought in court by her estranged husband for five reasons including alleged domestic violence.

“We don’t want PDP to lose in our constituency (AWGU NORTH), other political parties are wishing that you make the mistake of returning Jane Eneh to commit the crime of Perjury twice” they added.

“Her case of Perjury in the 2019 election is still ongoing and there are serious consequences” they stated.

The petition to the Enugu CP read thus: “I have been briefed and my legal services duly retained by Mr. Kenechukwu Nweke of No. 4 Rangers Avenue, Independence Layout,Enugu herein after referred to as my client, is a native of Owelli in Awgu North, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, and by the same conversant with the facts leading to this case”.

“The suspect Hon. Jane Chinwendu Eneh is from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and was once married to Chief Emmanuel U. Eneh of Agbudu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State”.

“Jane Chinwendu Eneh had her marriage with Chief Emmanuel Eneh, dissolved by the Enugu State High Court on the 4″ day of January 2011”.

“Copies of the Judgment, Order Nisi, and Order Absolute melting the marriage are herewith attached as Annexures A, B, and C. With the intent to deceive and falsify information and knowing fully well that she was no longer married to Chief Emmanuel Eneh who was the Petitioner in the said divorce suit proceeded to contest and represent Awgu North constituency in the 2019 election”.

“In doing so she gave false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while pretending that the marriage between her and Chief Emmanuel U. Eneh was still subsisting”.

However, every effort to speak with Hon. Jane Eneh by our Correspondent proves abortive as she did not pick up his.

When contacted via her mobile phone, Hon. Eneh, told our Correspondent that “please am just returning from a burial, I will call you back later ,which she never did.

After waiting for her call for several hours which never came, our Correspondent sent the lawmaker an SMS, reminder, which she did not respond to.