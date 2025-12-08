Coup Attempts Threaten Democracy, Says Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president of Nigeria, has strongly condemned the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin, warning that military intrusion into politics remains a serious threat to democracy in West Africa.

The former presidential candidate reacted on Sunday after a group of soldiers announced a takeover of the government in the neighbouring country. However, the Beninese presidency later assured the public that President Patrice Talon is safe and that loyal troops are restoring order.

In response to the situation, the Nigerian Air Force supported Benin’s authorities by conducting combat air patrols over Cotonou, the capital city.

Atiku described the attempted coup as unacceptable, stressing that Africa has moved beyond the era of military rule. He said the growing pattern of attacks on constitutional order across the region is deeply troubling.

He also expressed concern about the timing of recent coup attempts, noting that they often occur close to elections. According to him, Benin’s presidential election is scheduled for April 2026, while the reported military takeover in Guinea-Bissau happened on the eve of the expected announcement of election results.

Atiku warned that some political actors may be exploiting the military to derail democratic processes, a development he described as dangerous to the stability of the sub-region.

“This trend poses a grave danger to democracy in West Africa and must be stopped before it becomes the norm,” he said.

He emphasised that soldiers have no role to play in governance, insisting that the military should remain professionally neutral and confined to its constitutional duty of defending the state, not ruling it.