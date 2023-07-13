Court Gives DSS 7 Days Ultimatum To Charge Or Release Emefiele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A high court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to either charge the detained suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to Court or release him.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order while delivering a ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS and others by Emefiele.

Justice Muazu held that the DSS has the power to carry out its constitutional duties of making arrests, detaining, and ensuring the prevention of internal crime.

But added that such powers must be done within the provision of the rule of law.





