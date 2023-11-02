Court Restrains Rivers Assembly From Impeaching Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Rivers State High Court in Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state has issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and Speaker, Martin Amaewhule from carrying out any actions concerning the impeachment of the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The motion ex parte was filed by Governor Sim Fubara through his lawyer, Damian Okoro (SAN), earlier on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi were also served the restraining order.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the order following a suit filed against the defendants and directed that parties should maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice and thereafter adjourned to 14th of November, 2023 for motion on notice.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



