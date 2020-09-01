W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: Pope Restates Call for Debt Relief for Poor Countries

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, Uncategorized, World News Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis on Tuesday, has stated the need for the cancellation of debt which is owed by poor countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying “It is a time for restorative justice”.

“I repeat my call for the cancellation of the debt of the most vulnerable countries, in recognition of the severe impact of the medical, social and economic crises they face as a result of Covid-19.

“We also need to ensure that the recovery packages being developed and deployed at global, regional and national levels must be regeneration packages. Policy, legislation and investment must be focused on the common good and guarantee that global social and environmental goals are met”, the pontiff added.

African Examiner reports that the pope is getting set for an audience with the public on Wednesday which will be his first since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in January.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=55326

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us