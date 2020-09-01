COVID-19: Pope Restates Call for Debt Relief for Poor Countries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis on Tuesday, has stated the need for the cancellation of debt which is owed by poor countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying “It is a time for restorative justice”.

“I repeat my call for the cancellation of the debt of the most vulnerable countries, in recognition of the severe impact of the medical, social and economic crises they face as a result of Covid-19.

“We also need to ensure that the recovery packages being developed and deployed at global, regional and national levels must be regeneration packages. Policy, legislation and investment must be focused on the common good and guarantee that global social and environmental goals are met”, the pontiff added.

African Examiner reports that the pope is getting set for an audience with the public on Wednesday which will be his first since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in January.

