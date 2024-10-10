Hardship: Amaechi Calls For Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former minister of transportation and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he is disappointed in Nigerians for their nonchalant attitude to the present economic hardship facing the country.

Amaechi stated this while speaking on ABN TV, as he lamented about the increase in the rising cost of living in Nigeria, the hike in the price of fuel, and also the food inflation.

The African Examiner writes that President Bola Tinubu’s “reforms” have affected the buying power of millions of Nigerians.

According to Amaechi, even he cannot afford to get fuel for his car, because of the present hardship.

He added that citizens should not have allowed politicians to embark on recent electioneering campaigns in the face of economic pain.

“I’m angry with the citizens. I have said it several times. You can see a group of people stealing your money, impoverishing you, you cannot buy fuel and anything,” he said.

“The people should be angry. There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote’.

“This is what people should be saying. The rate of hunger now… if people like us cannot afford diesel, you can imagine what is happening to those who do not have children like us.

“Somebody said what this government has achieved is that it has made Nigerians to be strong in the sense that Nigerians now trek.”

Amaechi was the minister of transportation from 2015 to 2022 in the Muhammadu Buhari administration and was governor of Rivers state from 2007 to 2015.