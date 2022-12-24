CRRAN Petitions Enugu CP, IGP, Ugwuanyi Over Alleged Killing Of 9 Year Old Girl In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights Organization, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has petitioned the Enugu State Commissioner of police, CP Ahmad Ammani, over the alleged beating to death of a nine year old house help girl, Precious Korshima by her madam, Mrs. Ujunwa Ugwuoke.

The suspect, according to the petition which was signed by president of CRRAN, Olu Omotayo (Esq) also copied to the Inspector General of police, IGP, Usman Akali Baba, and the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, subsequently dumped her corpse in a bush.

“We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter on behalf of Mr. James Achikpi Korshima (Jerry B) from Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, 37 years old, business man and an upcoming musician.

“Mr. Korshima who is based in Portharcourt, Rivers-State, and the father of the late Precious Korshima was accompanied to our office by Mr. Terfa Kaaimo, President of the Tiv Community, Enugu State.

” Korshima narrated how he got to learn that his 9 year old daughter Precious korshima was beaten to death by the woman she lived with at Fidelity Estate, Enugu, who later dumped the corpse in the bush and the corpse burnt by residents of the area where the corpse was dumped

“Mr. Korshima stated that sometimes in March 2022, a business woman Mrs NELLY OKOROAFOR. Who lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, approached him and pleaded with him to give her little daughter, Miss Precious Korshima 9 years old to train in school through her friend in Enugu, MRS. Ujunwa Ugwuoke as it would be her own little way of helping the poor Korshima and to also help Ugwuoke look after her new born baby.

“Korshima said he released her little daughter to Mrs. Okoroafor and subsequently Precious was sent to MRS.Ujunwa Ugwuoke who lives at Fidelity Estate, Enugu.

“She was living with her until the 10th November, 2022. When Korshima received a strange phone call from an unknown caller using Mrs. Ujunwa’s phone number, and claimed that they kidnapped Mrs. Ugwuoke, her baby and Precious and demanded ransom of N20 Million Naira.

“Korshima said he pleaded with the alleged kidnapper that her little daughter was only an house help and that he had no means to raise such amount of money; instead he would get in touch with the family of Mrs. Ujunwa.

The petition added that “korshima said he did get in touch with Mrs. Ujunwa’s family and the husband who lives abroad but they all feigned ignorance or the alleged kidnap.

“However, in bizarre turn of events Mrs Ugwuoke and her own daughter were allegedly released from the kidnapper’s den and little Precious was alleged to have been murdered, according to Mrs. Ugwuoke.

“Korshima said he reported the matter to the New Haven Police Station Enugu, and that the Divisional police officer DPO of the Station later told him that the matter has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad Enugu.

“It was after some days at the Anti-Kidnapping Base that Mrs. Ugwuoke admitted that she beat Precious to death and dumped the corpse off Port Harcourt Expressway immediately after the military checkpoint after the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla Enugu State.

“Korshima said the Police told him that when they went to the scene, they learnt that the Igwe of the community gave order that the youth should burn the decomposing body because of the offensive smell from the body. The Igwe did this illegal act without informing security agents of the presence of the corpse in his domain.

“We submit that this is a clear case of murder and the investigation of the case has nothing to do with the Anti-Kidnapping Base.

The Organization, said: “We urge you to immediately order that a thorough investigation of this heinous crime be carried out by the Homicide section of the State Criminal and Investigation Department (State CID), of the State Police Headquarters, Enugu.

“Ujunwa Ugwuoke killed the little child in a cruel and barbaric way and dumped the corpse in the bush while the Igwe in question completed the unlawful act by ordering the burning of the corpse.

“Korshima stated that he appeal for justice because he fears that he may not get justice because he has already become frustrated after continuous visits to the Anti- Kidnapping Base since over a month.

“Korshima further pray for the release of the remains of his dead child to him so that he can give the child a decent burial.

“We join Mr. Korshima and Mr. Terfa Kaaimo the President of the Tiv Community Enugu to Demand Justice in this case. The Killers should be made to face the full wrath of the law (CRRAN) insisted.