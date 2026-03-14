Cubana Chief Priest Explains Why He Backed Obi Over Tinubu in 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest has explained why he supported Peter Obi instead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at a recent City Boy Movement rally in Imo State, Cubana Chief Priest said he chose to support Obi at the time because he wanted to identify as an “Igbo boy,” but later realised it was a mistake.

According to him, he has now changed his position and believes Igbo people should support Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

He described his past decision as “foolish,” adding that he now believes the south-east must be strategic to gain a fair share in Nigeria’s political structure.

“At the past election, I did not support Tinubu because I wanted to be an Igbo boy by supporting Peter Obi, and I made some careless mistakes. I was a fool then, but not anymore. We are just looking for a fair share in this government,” he said.

Cubana also referenced the challenges faced by Igbo people since the Nigerian Civil War, noting that the region wants to be more strategic in future political decisions.

“We Igbos were the people defeated during the war, and it has not been easy for us in Nigeria since then. That is why we want to be smart this time around so we can get what we want,” he added.

He also mentioned that Seyi Tinubu married an Igbo woman, saying this further strengthens the relationship between the president’s family and the South-East.

Earlier in February, Cubana Chief Priest had urged people in the south-east to support Tinubu, expressing hope that the president could eventually hand over power to an Igbo leader after completing his tenure.

The socialite was recently appointed the Imo director of the City Boy Movement, a youth support group campaigning for Tinubu’s re-election.