Cummunal Clash: Enugu Community Begs Mbah For Intervention; Says Property Valued N700m Lost

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Natives of Ikolo Community in Igbo-Etiti Council area of Enugu State, South East Nigeria, have called on the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah to as a matter of urgency, expedite action in demarcating the disputed boundary between them and sister community, Aku Community in same local government area, saying the disputed boundary has so far claimed properties worth over 700 million naira.

The Community posited that they are optimistic and believe strongly that the demarcation by the state boundary committee being headed by the state Deputy governor , Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai will no doubt resolve the lingering communal conflict.

They claimed that their community was allegedly invaded recently by “Aku Community over an allegation against one Mr. Chibueze Anidiobi, a herbalist by some people from Aku. It was alleged that three persons from Aku who had gone to Chibueze’s house in Ikolo to get herbs for sick women could not return to their houses on August 2, 2024”.

“The matter was reported to the police by the Aku people to Ogbede, police station. Mr. Anidiobi was invited by the Divisional police officer (DPO) Ogbede and detained. Mr. Anidiobi told the police that on the said date August 2, 2024, that he was not at his Ikolo residence, but at Nsukka that day.

“The police informed the two parties that there was a need to track the whereabouts of the alleged victims. In an attempt to exonerate himself from the allegation Chibueze paid a sum of three hundred thousand naira (300,000 000) to Ogbede police for the tracking of the phone numbers of the alleged missing persons”

“While the police investigation was ongoing, the people from Aku numbering about 300 came to Ogbede police station and insisted that the police Authorities should release Chibueze for them . The police had to use force to discuss them “

Addressing newsmen in Enugu Wednesday on the ugly situation, President General (P-G) of the Community Chief Jude Odo, alongside their traditional ruler, His Royal Highness (HRH) Igwe Gabriel Ezeugwu, their lawyer, Barrister Chijioke Darlington Ezeh, and other community leaders, pleaded with the governor to come to their rescue as the development has turned their people to refugees in their own father’s land.

Odo claimed that what is happening in Gaza (Palestine) Strip is a child’s play to what is happening in the Ikolo community, alleging that over 1000 people have been displaced and rendered homeless as a result of the raging dispute, stressing that they now live in a refugee camp under uncertainty.

Barrister Ezeh, in his contribution stressed the need for police to carry out a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of some persons as alleged by the rival community, so as to avoid arrest of innocent natives.

The lawyer also urged the police to release the result of the tracking exercise it carried out to determine the whereabouts of the missing individuals, insisting that if not properly handled, innocent persons may end up suffering for sins they never committed.

Recalling how the communal crisis between the two warring communities started the Ikolo President General, gave an insight into “the settlement of Mr. Augustine Agu in Ikolo (brief history of the land dispute):

He stated that it was interesting to note that other towns and villages, in other surrounding communities in Igbo-Eiti and beyond have emigrated from Ikolo community, adding that they still bear the name Ikolo or have the same deities (eg. egbulyi) as Ikolo community.

Chief Odo, further averred that the aborigine of Ikolo people is not in doubt, having settled where the Ikolo community is situated before Leleagu, and Aku people dating back to 9th Century BC.

He pointed out that they have been decimated, ruined and completely disgraced, noting that their hearts were filled with sorrows, and agonies.

“We humbly pray to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Peter Mbah, to kindly order the Aku people to stop the killings of Ikolo indigenes, and save our people from further arrest;

“Request His Excellency, to save us from these continual catastrophic attacks by coming to demarcate a boundary between Ikolo community, and Leleagu/Aku community;

The community also, urged the governor “To come to the immediate rescue of the victims of the displaced persons whose homes and properties were burnt;

Odo added: “We sincerely believe that with these, lasting peace and solution would be achieved.”

In his brief comment, the traditional ruler of the community, corroborated all that the P-G highlighted in his speech, appealing to the state governor to use his good office in expediting action in the matter so as to save his subjects from the hands of their perceived enemies, Aku people.

Igwe Ezugwu, added that the terrible situation got to a point where some persons made an attempt to abduct him from his palace, but was saved via God’s intervention, disclosing that he has since reported the matter to the police.

The Monarch and his people also expressed displeasure over the unsatisfactory manner the police in the locality have been handling the ugly development, especially as it concerns the issue of tracking of the phones of the alleged victims.